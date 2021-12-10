Northumberland school nativities.

24 pictures of school nativities in Northumberland as children get into the Christmas spirit

Schools across Northumberland have been staging nativities as children get into the Christmas spirit.

By Ian Smith
Friday, 10th December 2021, 11:42 am

Older pupils take the lead roles in telling the traditional Christmas story but all the children are involved in what, for many, is one of the highlights of the year.

Send in your school nativity pictures and we’ll put them in the paper and on our website. Email them to [email protected]

1. Warkworth Primary

Children from Warkworth Primary School.

Photo: Submitted

2. Whittingham

The EYFS class at Whittingham are pictured in costume ready to perform 'Nursery Rhyme Nativity' virtually.

Photo: Submitted

3. Warkworth Primary 2

Performers from Warkworth Primary School.

Photo: Submitted

4. Amble Links

Children from Amble Links.

Photo: Submitted

NorthumberlandSchools
