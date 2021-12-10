24 pictures of school nativities in Northumberland as children get into the Christmas spirit

Older pupils take the lead roles in telling the traditional Christmas story but all the children are involved in what, for many, is one of the highlights of the year.
Send in your school nativity pictures and we’ll put them in the paper and on our website. Email them to [email protected]
1. Warkworth Primary
Children from Warkworth Primary School.
Photo: Submitted
2. Whittingham
The EYFS class at Whittingham are pictured in costume ready to perform 'Nursery Rhyme Nativity' virtually.
Photo: Submitted
3. Warkworth Primary 2
Performers from Warkworth Primary School.
Photo: Submitted
4. Amble Links
Children from Amble Links.
Photo: Submitted