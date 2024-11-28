17 of the best Christmas shop window displays in Alnwick

By Lauren Coulson
Published 28th Nov 2024, 15:02 BST
Alnwick businesses have set up their festive window displays bringing more Christmas cheer to the town.

As well as having one of the best Christmas light displays, Alnwick businesses have put up some fantastic Christmas-themed window displays.

Here are 17 of the best.

Christmas windows are filling Alnwick with some extras festive cheer.

1. Alnwick Christmas windows

Christmas windows are filling Alnwick with some extras festive cheer. Photo: Lauren Coulson

The Hairy Lemon.

2. Alnwick Christmas windows

The Hairy Lemon. Photo: Lauren Coulson

The Farm Bakery.

3. Alnwick Christmas Windows

The Farm Bakery. Photo: Lauren Coulson

Beauty World.

4. Alnwick Christmas Windows

Beauty World. Photo: Lauren Coulson

