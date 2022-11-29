The Alnwick Garden Light Trail is making a return this Christmas, with a brand-new theme and never before seen installations.

The popular feature made a comeback on November 29, kicking off the festivities in the gardens.

After winning the 2021 North East Tourism Gold Award for Experience of the Year, the team behind The Light Trail plan to dazzle visitors with a new theme and never before seen decorations.

Alongside the Light Trail is an exciting new addition of the towering, 39-metre long toboggan which has been taking shape. This will accompany weekends of live music, festive dining and late-night shopping.

The garden is also dedicated to making this Christmas the most affordable yet, with tickets available from £10.50 for the light and sound event.

Ian McAllister, head of marketing, said: “We know this festive season will look a lot different for people this year and we want to make sure that this Christmas can be just as magical.

“We pride ourselves on affordability and making Christmas as accessible as we can.”

To give you a sneak peak of what to expect, here are 13 pictures from the trail.

