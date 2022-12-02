News you can trust since 1854
Can you spot yourself in any of the pictures?

13 pictures from the 2022 Christmas lights switch on in Blyth

Blyth’s Christmas lights have been switched on following an all day festive event.

By Craig Buchan
6 minutes ago

Hundreds of families attended the switch-on on Friday, November 18.

There were market stalls and live performances at the event for families to enjoy.

Performances included Bede Academy’s choir, the Communities Together Choir, the cast from Jack in the Beanstalk, and vocal harmony group The Overtones.

Mayor of Blyth Town Council Warren Taylor said: “Once again the people of Blyth have been treated to high quality entertainment and a wonderful display of Christmas lights.

“I am encouraged by the number of people who braved the cold to see the lights being switched on and hope that more people will come into the town centre over the coming weeks to see them and support our local traders in the run up to Christmas.”

1. Bede Academy Choir

The school's choir performed at the event.

Photo: Steve Brock

2. Bede Academy Choir

A close-up of some members of the choir.

Photo: Steve Brock

3. The crowd

Members of the crowd enjoying the entertainment.

Photo: Steve Brock

4. Community Voices Choir

The Community Voices Choir also performed at the event.

Photo: Steve Brock

