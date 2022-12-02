13 pictures from the 2022 Christmas lights switch on in Blyth
Blyth’s Christmas lights have been switched on following an all day festive event.
Hundreds of families attended the switch-on on Friday, November 18.
There were market stalls and live performances at the event for families to enjoy.
Performances included Bede Academy’s choir, the Communities Together Choir, the cast from Jack in the Beanstalk, and vocal harmony group The Overtones.
Mayor of Blyth Town Council Warren Taylor said: “Once again the people of Blyth have been treated to high quality entertainment and a wonderful display of Christmas lights.
“I am encouraged by the number of people who braved the cold to see the lights being switched on and hope that more people will come into the town centre over the coming weeks to see them and support our local traders in the run up to Christmas.”