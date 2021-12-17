Christmas in north Northumberland schools.

12 pictures of festive fun at north Northumberland schools

The Christmas build-up was a little bit different again in north Northumberland schools because of the Covid pandemic.

By Ian Smith
Friday, 17th December 2021, 12:15 pm
Updated Friday, 17th December 2021, 12:24 pm

However, many still held nativities, parties and Christmas lunches in the last few days of term before breaking up for the holidays.

Here are 12 pictures of their festive fun.

1. Scremerston

Scremerston's special visitors Chocolate & Jacko came to watch the whole school telling the Christmas story through song.

2. Holy Trinity

Holy Trinity First School held its nativity in Berwick Parish Church as usual but without an audience. Instead, it was recorded for parents to view later online. The whole school, including nursery, took part.

3. St Mary's

Christmas lunch - and gifts - at Berwick St Mary's.

4. St Cuthbert's

Class 3 of St Cuthbert's RC First School performed 'Hosanna Rock'. Due to Covid restrictions the play was shared with parents virtually so they didn't miss out.

