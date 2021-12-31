11 pictures of 'magnificent' Christmas displays in Alnwick

Mayor Lynda Wearn also paid tribute to the volunteers in the Christmas lights team for their efforts.

She said: “We are very lucky to have a great mix of independent and larger shops in our town and together with the display created by the Alnwick Christmas lights team, they have made the town look magnificent.

“I hope our retailers have the type of season they are hoping for as this Omicron variant raises its ugly head and we face more uncertainty.

“Never has the term ‘shop local’ been so important and I encourage all our residents to support our shops as much as they can.

“And, in turn, I thank everyone who has created such a festive atmosphere in Alnwick– it’s wonderful!”

