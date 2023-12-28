10 pictures of the Beach House Hotel's inaugural Boxing Day Dip in Seahouses
A recently refurbished hotel saw a great turnout for its first ever Boxing Day Dip event.
By Lauren Coulson
Published 28th Dec 2023, 14:22 GMT
Updated 28th Dec 2023, 15:31 GMT
The Beach House Hotel in Seahouses has recently undergone a £2 million refurbishment, which gave it a new bar open to both locals and restaurant open seven days a week.
Along with the refurbishment, the hotel wants to connect with its community and the Boxing Day Dip was its first event, of many more to come in 2024, that did just that.
The hotel extended the invite for everyone, including locals and hotel guests, to join them for a dip in the North Seas and raise money for Children’s Cancer North.
Here are 10 pictures from the day.
1 / 3