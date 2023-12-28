A recently refurbished hotel saw a great turnout for its first ever Boxing Day Dip event.

The Beach House Hotel in Seahouses has recently undergone a £2 million refurbishment, which gave it a new bar open to both locals and restaurant open seven days a week.

Along with the refurbishment, the hotel wants to connect with its community and the Boxing Day Dip was its first event, of many more to come in 2024, that did just that.

The hotel extended the invite for everyone, including locals and hotel guests, to join them for a dip in the North Seas and raise money for Children’s Cancer North.

Here are 10 pictures from the day.

1 . Beach House Hotel Boxing Day Dip 2023 Many people gathered at the beach in Seahouses to take the plunge into the North Sea. Photo: Beach House Hotel Photo Sales

2 . Beach House Hotel Boxing Day Dip 89e58bc6-6c9c-49a1-b174-631bf2e780c6.JPG A great turn out for the hotel's first Boxing Day Dip. Photo: Beach House Hotel Photo Sales

3 . Beach House Hotel Boxing Day Dip 2023 The event saw many enthusiastic dippers. Photo: Beach House Hotel Photo Sales