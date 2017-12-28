Christmas for children

Christmas was just as exciting 50 years ago as it is today, as these pictures show.

Taken from our archives the top image show youngsters at the then Alnwick North Infants School enjoying Christmas dinner, while the bottom picture shows youngsters at a Christmas party in Embleton’s Creighton Hall, organised by the Embleton Children’s Tea Committee.

Do you recognise anyone? We’d love to put some names to the faces. If you can help, contact Helen Millichamp on 07803 505723 or email helen.millichamp@jpress.co.uk