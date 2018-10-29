Christmas fair hopes to raise much-needed funds for hospice

Christmas will be in the air at Linden Hall Hotel for HospiceCare’s annual festive fair in aid of the charity.

The Joy of Christmas takes place on Sunday, November 4, from 10am to 4pm, at the Longhorsley venue.

The fair will see more than 70 stalls selling festive wares, cakes, bakes, refreshments and unique gifts.

It is a big fund-raiser for the charity, which provides care and support to adults, carers and families whose lives are affected by cancer and life-limiting illnesses.

Emma Arthur, community fund-raiser at the hospice, said: “This is a wonderful opportunity to browse and buy from over 70 exhibitors selling some wonderful bespoke gifts, tasty seasonal treats and local crafts. Enjoy finding unique and bespoke gifts this Christmas in a relaxing environment with a festive feel.

“By supporting this event you will also be supporting your local hospice.”

Entry is £2.50, under 16s go free.