Carolyn Brewster, archivist at Eglingham WI, came across this picture, which includes county president Rhona Harris and president Bessie Green cutting the cake at the 70th anniversary.

Also pictured are former presidents Heather Gregory, Brenda Robertson, Molly Wilson, Faith Grant, Jeannie Grahamslaw and Eileen Pringle.

Brenda has been elected president for 25 of the 30 years since this picture was taken. I wonder if this is a record?