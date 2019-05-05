Castle in the mist is this week’s winning photo

A stunning view of castle from priory on the island of Lindisfarne was your favourite reader picture of the week.

Josephine Montgomery’s photo finished top of the polls, with an amazing 813 likes.

What a scene to wake up to. Terry Straughan's view of sunrise over Holy Island causeway. 459 Facebook likes

Every day at facebook.com/nlandgazette, we share your images of the county under the title, View of Northumberland. Then each week in the Gazette, we feature the four which received the most likes.

In second was Terry Straughan’s view of sunrise over Holy Island causeway (459 likes); Ellen Jackson’s view of Bamburgh Castle was third (303 likes); while fourth was a moody shot of Warkworth Castle reflected in the River Coquet, by Jordan Lawson (300 likes).

Bamburgh Castle bathed in glorious sunshine under clear blue skies, captured by the lens of Ellen Jackson. 303 Facebook likes