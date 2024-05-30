Webuyanycar website, which offers online valuations of vehicles, opens new branch in Northumberland
The service opened its new pod at the Morrisons supermarket in Blyth town centre, where the firm can finalise purchases from car owners who have secured a valuation for their motor via the Webuyanycar website.
The branch runs on solar power and has an entirely paperless sales process.
Richard Evans, head of technical services at Webuyanycar, said: “Our latest opening in Blyth is testament to the continued growth of Webuyanycar and our support for customers in the surrounding areas, who we have been buying many thousands of cars from over the years.
“We aim to provide our customers with even more local branches in the area, saving time, hassle, and making the whole process even more convenient.
“Our new branch in Blyth will be open seven days a week and will offer instant bank transfers to motorists, saving valuable time.”
