Sanderson Arcade in Morpeth ranked among UK’s top 10 EV-friendly shopping centres

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 28th May 2025, 14:23 BST

Sanderson Arcade in Morpeth has been named amongst the top ten electric vehicle-friendly shopping centres.

As more drivers make the transition to electric vehicles (EVs), the need for accessible charging infrastructure increases, especially in high-footfall places.

With shopping centres playing a crucial role in supporting the growing adoption of electric vehicles, a new study conducted by Zenith has revealed the UK’s most EV-friendly shopping centres..

The study ranked the UK’s most popular shopping centres on factors such as the percentage of EV charging parking spots, the percentage of rapid (43kw+) or ultra rapid charging points (100kw+), and the number of EV parking spaces per 1,000 daily visitors.

Sanderson Arcade, Morpeth.
Sanderson Arcade, Morpeth.

In tenth place was Northumberland’s Sanderson Arcade, with a final score of 66.60 out of 100. Out of the 8,219 parking spaces, three have EV charging and two are rapid/ultra rapid.

In first place was Trentham Shopping Village, followed by McArthurGlen Designer Outlet, Resorts World, Westfield London and North East spot – the Metrocentre, Gateshead in fifth.

