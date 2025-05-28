Sanderson Arcade in Morpeth ranked among UK’s top 10 EV-friendly shopping centres
As more drivers make the transition to electric vehicles (EVs), the need for accessible charging infrastructure increases, especially in high-footfall places.
With shopping centres playing a crucial role in supporting the growing adoption of electric vehicles, a new study conducted by Zenith has revealed the UK’s most EV-friendly shopping centres..
The study ranked the UK’s most popular shopping centres on factors such as the percentage of EV charging parking spots, the percentage of rapid (43kw+) or ultra rapid charging points (100kw+), and the number of EV parking spaces per 1,000 daily visitors.
In tenth place was Northumberland’s Sanderson Arcade, with a final score of 66.60 out of 100. Out of the 8,219 parking spaces, three have EV charging and two are rapid/ultra rapid.
In first place was Trentham Shopping Village, followed by McArthurGlen Designer Outlet, Resorts World, Westfield London and North East spot – the Metrocentre, Gateshead in fifth.
