VW Passat

After 50 years, the Volkswagen Passat is still going strong – albeit only as the estate version

It’s hard to believe that the Volkswagen Passat has been around for 50 years and has morphed through nine generations into the sleek-looking beast you see here.

In 2023, 162,087 VW cars were registered in the UK with 1,572 of those attributed to the Passat.

It’s now only available as an estate version - the saloon was discontinued in 2023 due to falling sales - though the name estate has been dropped from its badging and it is plain old Passat.

This new generation is sleek and lovely and one of the most practical estate cars around.

The aerodynamic shape on the latest model endows it with a coefficient of drag of just 0.25.

The result of this is better fuel efficiency and a reduction in wind noise in the cab.

Not everyone wants an SUV as a family car and if that’s you then you may find the Passat ticks most or even all of the boxes on your wish list.

The Passat is built on Volkswagen’s newest platform, along with the Tiguan, with its new digital cockpit.

It is comfortable and practical and oozes quality inside and out.

We tested the excellent 1.5litre TSI mild hybrid in top-spec R-Line - the others are Life and Elegance. All Passats come mated to a seven-speed DSG transmission with no manual option but the DSG is so good that’s not a problem.

The ride is comfortable and it takes long-distance cruising in its stride. The R-line comes with DCC pro adaptive chassis control with variable suspension settings.

These are easily configured depending on the level of comfort you require and the condition of the road surface.

The mild-hybrid in the eTSI consists of a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine with a 48v lithium-ion battery and 48v belt starter generator. The generator acts as an electric motor to boost torque when moving away. It’s quiet and willing and the stop-start system is very responsive.

All-round visibility is good - windows are large and parking is easier than you’d think for such a long, low car. There is the added bonus of the front and rear parking sensors and a clear rearview camera.

The interior is smart and the quality of all the materials used is high. Again though, as has become the norm, most of the functions are carried out via the touchscreen. This makes for an uncluttered fascia but does mean you have to take your eyes off the road to carry out even the most basic of tasks.

There is the option to use voice commands but the system sometimes struggles to understand northern accents.

Our car came with additional optional equipment including an £850 upgrade to the infotainment pack which adds an enormous 15in screen (up from 12.9in) and a head-up display.

Other extras were a panoramic sunroof (£1,200), a Harmon Kardon sound system (£800) and a folding towbar (£1,050).

Driver and passengers will all find they can get comfortable with loads of space in the rear and adjustable seats in the front. And, as you’d expect from an estate car, luggage room is plentiful at 690 litres or 1,920 with the rear seats out of the way.

Volkswagen Passat R-Line

Price: £41,750 (£48,265 as tested)

Engine: 1.5-litre turbo petrol mild hybrid

Power: 148bhp

Torque: 184lb/ft

Transmission: Seven-speed DSG automatic

Top speed: 138mph

0-62mph: 9.2 seconds

Economy: 50mpg

CO 2 emissions:129g/km