Review: Vauxhall Mokka Hybrid

Vauxhall Moikka

Julie Marshall finds the Vauxhall Mokka hybrid easy to live with

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Twelve months or so ago, Vauxhall launched a version of the Mokka SUV with a three-cylinder petrol engine and 48-volt hybrid technology.

It promised improved efficiency and lower emissions compared to equivalent petrol models. Although it has the capacity to be driven on electric power alone, it’s not a practical proposition as the range it can cover is very limited (around 1km) and only really works under very favourable conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Like other mild hybrids, there is no need to plug in, as the battery recharges itself under certain conditions.

Vauxhall Mokka

It is mated to a six-speed dual clutch automatic transmission.

Together, they do a good job with brisk acceleration (0-60mph in 8.2 seconds) and seamless gear changes.

The e-motor assists the petrol engine during acceleration, particularly on take-off from a standing start.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under deceleration, the petrol engine shuts down and the motor regenerates the battery. This is also the case when the regenerative braking system comes into play.

Vauxhall Mokka

There are three power modes: eco, normal and sport. Their function is self-explanatory, though it is worth noting that in sport mode, the petrol engine is always running.

In common with other Vauxhall models, the trim levels are simple: GS and Ultimate with special-edition Griffin.

We drove the GS, the sportiest of the three models. It features 18in black diamond-cut alloys, glossy black bumper inserts, a black roof, and rear tinted windows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sides are nicely sculptured and the overall look is stylish and smart.

Vauxhall Mokka

Inside the cabin is roomy and well put together. All seats are comfortable, though rear legroom and headroom can be a bit tight. The sloping roof and windows may create a cramped feeling, especially with the tinted windows.

GS is well specified with a rear-view camera and parking sensors and a 10inch colour touchscreen for the multimedia system, which is angled towards the driver.. As well as the usual radio, it has Bluetooth, six speakers and a USB connector - two would have been better. As a consolation, there are two in the rear.

The digital instrument cluster is also 10in

Many of the vehicle’s controls are routed through the touchscreen, but Vauxhall must be applauded for installing physical knobs for the climate control underneath the screen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plenty of storage is dotted around the cabin with large door bins and a useful centre console. The glove box is too small, though, and the boot with 350 litres (1105 litres with the 60/40 split seats dropped down) is not one of the largest in the class, and the lip is quite high for heaving bags over.

The Mokka is easy to drive, whether around town or if venturing further with firm though comfortable suspension and controlled steering.

As small SUVs go, it is probably one of the easiest to live with and has plenty of appeal across all markets. I like it.

Vauxhall Mokka Hybrid

Price: £29,110 (£29,660 as tested)

Engine: 1.2litre three cylinder petrol hybrid

Power: 134bhp

Torque: 169lb/ft

Transmission: six-speed automatic

Top speed: 129mph

0-62mph: 8.2 seconds

Economy: 57.6-58.9mpg

CO 2 emissions:108-110g/km