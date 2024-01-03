Mazda’s popular mid-sized family car has been refreshed with new model names and equipment upgrades for 2024, says Julie Marshall

The engines in the Mazda3, however, remain the same: the 183bhp e-Skyactiv X and 120bhp e-Skyactiv-G.

There are now 18 models in the range with trim levels now called Prime-Line, Centre-Line, Homura, Exclusive-Line and Takumi. There’s a choice of either hatchback or saloon

Our Homura hatchback model came with the 120bhp e-Skyactiv-G and a six-speed manual which made for a great combination.

Official fuel consumption is 50.4mpg and we achieved close to that during a week of mixed driving returning an average of 45mpg.

The exterior of the Mazda3 remains unchanged from before the upgrade. One exception is the Homura which has black wheels and door mirrors which make a great contrast to the metallic white paint on our test car.

The interior of Mazda3 is made from premium materials and though there is a lot of black in the cabin the touches of chrome and red stitching on the steering wheel, armrest etc really brighten it up. All seems robust and well put together.

The seats are comfortable and again, though black, are brightened by red stitching

In the cabin, the most noticeable feature from before is the larger screen - up from eight to 10.25in.

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is a particularly useful feature. If your phone doesn’t support wireless charging there are USB-C sockets available to plug into. You will need a cable adapter for older technology.

Even better is the added attraction of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto navigation being projected onto the colour head-up display - seems the clever folk at Mazda have all the bases covered.

A lot of the functions of the infotainment system are controlled by way of the dial and buttons in the centre console and are easily accessible while you are driving without having to look down

The Mazda3 doesn’t disappoint when it comes to the rest of the specification. Reversing camera and front and rear parking sensors (rear sensors only in entry-level Prime-Line); keyless entry; air conditioning - dual control climate control in Homura; integrated navigation with seven-years of free map updates; radar cruise control and a raft of safety kit including blind spot monitoring, lane keep assist with lane departure warning and driver attention alert.

Seats are comfortable and there is plenty of adjustment. The boot is roomy and delivers 351 litres of space with a small amount of extra under the boot floor.

The rear seats fold 60:40 and when flat release 1,026-litres of space, with a maximum load length of 1,366mm.

The e-Skyactiv-G is powerful enough to keep up with traffic without too much trouble and the 0-62mph dash takes a respectable 10.4 seconds. There are no complaints over the manual transmission. Gear selection was smooth with tight ratios.

Ride comfort is OK but not the best and suffered from jolting over speed bumps that other cars took in their stride.

In all, the Mazda3 is a great all-round little car and well worth a second look if you’re in the market for a mid-sized family hatchback.

Price: £24,545

Engine: e-Skyactiv G petrol

Power: 120bhp

Torque: 157lb/ft

Transmission: six-speed manual

Top speed: 122mph

0-62mph: 10.4 seconds

Economy: 50.4mpg