Canine dinner confusion

This picture, of a Canine Centre dinner in 1968, published last week, caused confusion at first for reader Diana Mills.

Diana spotted her mother and father – May (partially hidden) and Larry Scott, from Longframlington, on the left, third and fourth from the front, but wondered why they were at a canine dinner. However, after speaking to her sister, Diana realised that May and Larry often went out with another couple, which would explain it.

If you have a tale to tell about any of our nostalgia images, get in touch.