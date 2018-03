These pictures of football teams in the Borders have been sent in by a reader of our sister paper, the Berwick Advertiser.

They show two football teams from the late 1800s in the Berwick area.

If you have the names for any of those pictured we would love to hear from you.

Contact Helen Millichamp on 07803 505723 or email helen.millichamp@jpress.co.uk with any information.

We would love to publish your old pictures so feel free to send them in.