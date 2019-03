Madeline Russell recognised a few Brownies in this picture we republished recently.

They are: L-R back row, ?, Sarah Turner, Helen Blades, Ruth Tears, Suzanne Wilkinson, Susan Purvis, ?, Susan Brough. Front row: L-R ?, ?, ?, Jane Spowart ?, Jemma Taylor, Jenny Burlton, Alexandra Tait, Sarah Blades.

Many moved on to Guides and have had girls who in their turn have been, or are, involved with Girlguiding.