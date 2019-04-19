Bluebell walk for charity

Charity fund-raisers have a rare opportunity to walk the bluebell woods at Racheugh Crag and visit the observatory, not normally open to the public.

The Alnwick committee of the NSPCC invites you to enjoy the stunning display of bluebells and take in the spectacular views from the observatory to Alnwick Castle, the coast and beyond, from 10am to 1pm on Sunday, May 19, by kind permission of the Duke of Northumberland.

Ratcheugh Observatory

The leisurely circular stroll is suitable for all, finishing at the observatory for homemade refreshments. Dogs on leads are welcome.

It starts from Dunsheugh (NE66 3AD), signposted from the Longhoughton and Lesbury roads.

Car parking is available.

Ring 01665 577630 for further details. Donations welcomed with all funds going direct to the NSPCC.