Bishop of Berwick to join walk of parish boundary

A centuries-old tradition to mark parish boundaries will be carried out in the parishes of Lowick and Kyloe later this month.

Beating the Bounds will involve two separate walks on bank holiday Monday, May 27. There is a full boundary walk of 12 miles and a three-mile walk. Both routes use roads and paths through lovely scenery and both start from Lowick Village Hall car park, meeting at 10am.

Suggested donations to Lowick Church funds of £5 for adults and £2 for children (family tickets £10) will provide breakfast, refreshment stops and an information pack.

Those planning to walk the 12-mile route should wear stout shoes and bring a packed lunch. Well-behaved dogs on leads welcome.

Among the participants will be Mark Tanner, Bishop of Berwick.