The best places for breakfast in Northumberland according to Google reviews

A good breakfast can set you up for the day, but where are the best places to visit in Northumberland?

By Rosalind Erskine
Monday, 30th September 2019, 06:00 am
Updated Monday, 30th September 2019, 06:05 am

From tearooms to cafes, these are some of the highly rated breakfast hot spots as reviewed on Google.

1. Drift Cafe

“Great cafe. Friendly staff and good food. Eat inside or out. A smashing place for a food stop. Also dog friendly with water available for your four legged friend” says one reviewer of this 4.7 rated cafe.

Photo: Drift Cafe

2. The Chantry Tearooms

This 4.6 rated tearoom has reviews such as: “Lovely tea room staff very friendly food excellent would definitely recommend a visit.”

Photo: The Chantry Tearooms

3. Sea & Soil Amble

One local guide has commented: “I can't give this restaurant 6 out of 5, but I would if I could. The service is really good, the ambiance is really good and the food is excellent” about this 4.7 rated restaurant.

Photo: Sea & Soil Amble

4. Healthy Prep Kitchen

This eatery gets 4.7 out of 5 with one review saying: “I just love this place right in the middle of Morpeth. Great, healthy meals, snacks and, above all, cakes all at great prices!”

Photo: Healthy Prep Kitchen

