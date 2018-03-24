Beadnell WI, Meeting

March has turned out to be an unusual month for Beadnell WI. Our hall refurbishment has begun and the work has moved on apace. Pat thanked all those who joined a working party to prepare the building in advance. She especially thanked Angela Peereeboom, who has devoted much time and effort to making sure our wishes have been carried out.

So far the kitchen has been gutted and the stage removed and preparations for the new installations are in hand. We were defeated in our intention to keep open all the time by the absence of water and heating for one week. Because of this, our venue for this month’s meeting was the Craster Arms, which kindly agreed to accommodate us on a busy ‘steak night’. This was a real throwback to the early history of the institute.

Jane Mann and Hilary Waugh, of the Bailiffgate Museum, gave us a wonderful evening of information, nostalgia and hilarity. They used archive exhibits, modelled elegant clothes from the 50s and gave us an excellent commentary on women’s clothing and accessories. We were able to appreciate the progress from the very restrictive fashions of Victorian times to our own more comfortable and liberating outfits.

While being appreciative of our lives today, there were some happy memories of our special outfits of yesteryear. We also learned to be more discerning about gravy boats.

Members had been invited to bring along ‘something old’ for the competition. A fascinating array of items arrived. Jenny won with a beautiful, though disconcerting, box of medical instruments. Angela’s pocket watch incorporating a photograph was second and Pat’s Co-op laundry list from 1940 was third.

We look forward to a future talk from the museum, when we can entertain the speakers in our own hall. Many members also declared an interest in visiting the museum with their families.

The March lunch at Warenford was cancelled because of the snowy conditions, but the evening meal at The Links, with guests, had been possible and was much enjoyed. In April the lunch club will be meeting at Sambuca’s in Embleton.

A reminder was given out about the Lindisfarne Group’s meeting on April 24. Nancy reported on the successful start to the new Monday afternoon art group and Annette updated us on courses and events.