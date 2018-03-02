Beadnell WI, Meeting

The speaker for February was Jane Field, of Belford’s Bell View Centre.

She introduced us to the variety of activities and opportunities it offers, both on site and as an outreach provider. We were impressed with what it is achieving and would hope to work with it in the future.

Many questions arose and Jane provided useful leaflets to help us appreciate the spread of what is on offer.

She kindly judged our competition for something connected with a hobby. There was a fascinating array of objects, proving the breadth of activities our members engage in. Annette took first position, followed by Denise and Jan. Denise also won the raffle.

During the business meeting, members who had attended the lunch club at The Pack Horse said they had enjoyed it. Catherine Willis will check the next lunch at The White Swan, Warenford, because of the possible effect of proposed roadworks on the A1.

An extra art class began this month, meeting on Monday afternoons. We wish it every success.

We had an update on our hall and reflected upon receiving some welcome donations and the proposed layout of our new kitchen. Phase one of the work was due to begin at the end of February or start of March. Members were asked to spare time on February 20 to help pack kitchen equipment.

A screen is to be erected at one end of the hall to enable meetings and events to continue while work is in progress. We hope, just as The Windmill during the war, that we may never close.

Pat reported on a letter she had sent to both the national and county federations on behalf of the Lindisfarne Group of WIs. Concerns have been expressed about the rise in subscription fees, the magazine and the difficulties experienced by rural institutes. A letter has been received saying our sentiments will be discussed by the National Board of Trustees.

Catherine reminded us of the evening meal in March at The Links Hotel, which is open to partners and friends.

At our next meeting we will have a visit from members of Bailiffgate Museum. Our competition requires us to bring along ‘something old’. Because the kitchen will probably be out of action, it is proposed to have tea and biscuits, rather than our usual pooled supper.