Bamburgh WI, Meeting

Our president Christine Hutchinson welcomed everyone to our March meeting.

County events included a domino drive and a Centenary Photography competition.

The March lunch club will be held at the Queen’s Head, Berwick, and we will be holding our final quiz night of the winter in the Castle Inn on March 26.

Our speaker for the afternoon was Steve, from Northumbria Blood Bikes. He gave an extremely interesting talk, well illustrated with photographs.

With its fleet of motorbikes and some cars, the blood bikes cover all of Northumberland, Tyne and Wear, and County Durham, volunteering from 7pm to 7.30am during the week and 24 hours over the weekend. Although independent of the NHS, being a charity, they act as a courier service for the NHS.

Steve also brought along one of the charity’s motorbikes and several photographs of it were taken.

He was thanked by Anne Kirton.

The competition was won by Pat Newton and the raffle by Lorna Colligan.

Our next meeting will be on April 11, at 2pm, in Bamburgh Pavilion, and a warm welcome is extended to visitors and new members.