Bamburgh WI, Meeting

Christine Hutchinson welcomed most of our members to our February meeting, especially as it was not the best of days weather-wise.

Details were given of county events coming up. These included flower arranging with afternoon tea, a visit to Richmond, a bowls competition, and a visit to Terracotta Army exhibition in Liverpool.

We had also received invitations to a Quiz Night at Shilbottle WI, Gin Tasting at Cheswick WI, Easter Bunny Beetle Drive at Craster WI and Howick WI’s 100th birthday.

February’s Lunch Club was to be at the Bamburgh Castle Inn at Seahouses, and the Quiz Night was in the Castle Inn, Bamburgh.

As it was Valentine’s Day, we thought we would have a wine tasting event, but we were let down by a supermarket. However, member Judy Cowan decorated the hall beautifully and organised a ‘Valentine Miscellany’.

Members flung themselves into the celebration by reading Valentine poems, especially liking Miss Joan Hunter Dunn by John Betjamin, and Pam Ayre’s I Am Ready Mr Prescott.

Table games were enjoyed and a couple of members warmed themselves up by playing table tennis. There was a lot of chat and laughter during the competitive games and the self-service tea party.

Jean Sinton won the competition ‘P’ with her opium smoking pipe, and members went home with a single red rose.