Bamburgh WI, Meeting

Christine Hutchinson welcomed everyone to our November meeting with a special welcome to our two new members, Tonia and Laura.

During our business, we heard about the annual council meeting which will be held on April 7 and also Craster WI, which celebrated World Kindness Day by serving tea and cake on November 13.

The monthly quiz night will be held in the Castle Inn on November 27, at 7.30pm. The November Lunch Club will be at the Pack Horse, Ellingham.

Unfortunately, our speaker had been taken ill. At the last minute member Rosemary Skinner came to our rescue.

A few years ago Rosemary and her late husband had spent a holiday travelling the length of the United States. While she was there she wondered how the pioneers had travelled across the country in their wagon trains. She read several books and diaries about this. Rosemary illustrated her talk with l slides ably assisted by Ian Wilkinson. It was very thought provoking. She was thanked by Janet Wilkinson.