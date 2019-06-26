Alnwick food festival set to cook up a treat this weekend
Organisers are cooking up a real treat for Alnwick’s Taste of the North food festival.
Now in its fifth year, the event takes place on Saturday and Sunday and is an established feature of Northumberland’s summer festival calendar.
Organisers say this weekend's programme promises another feast in Alnwick Market Place – on Saturday from 9am to 5pm and on Sunday from 10am to 4pm.
Event chairman Philip Angier said: “At the heart of our taste menu is a celebration of local food and drink. We are very keen that we support local producers and local street food vendors.
“Amongst the 50 stalls in the Market Place there will be some great flavours and savoury treats not to be missed.
“Our Saturday market with all of our weekly regulars will be stretched out along Bondgate Within with fresh food, plants and flowers, household goods and more crafts and jewellery. Where else would you want to be this weekend?”
Ken Henderson, of Produced in Northumberland, added: “We have a lot to be proud about because of the fantastic food, drink and crafts made by our own Northumberland producers and the impact of food tourism on the local economy.
“A number of Produced in Northumberland members will have stalls in Alnwick this weekend, and I will be there with colleagues promoting the Produced in Northumberland scheme.”
Jannick Genouw, of A Taste of Northumbria, said: “We are very pleased to be part of the Taste of the North weekend. Part of the enjoyment of visiting an area so rich in tradition as Northumberland is to sample local produce and to take away a reminder of the experience with some local food and drink.
“I am sure that it is going to be a busy weekend and a great chance to show our pride in our local produce.”
The event will also feature live music from the Duchess’s Community High School Ceilidh Band, vocalist Jenny Biddle and folk musician Ken Cross. There will also be face painting throughout the weekend and a Punch and Judy show on Sunday.
Visit www.alnwickmarkets.co.uk