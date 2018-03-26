Alnwick, Camera Club

Alnwick and District Camera Club’s Reportage competition is traditionally judged by the last winner of the prize, and so it fell to Michael Mundy to choose between the three entries submitted.

These were a photographic book recording the development and history of the Alnwick Garden by Margaret Whittaker, a photo album containing the story of the appearance of the Hale Bop comet in the 1990s by Stanley Trafford, and a lip-sync video tribute to Mrs Blythe, retiring deputy head of Holy Trinity First School, submitted by Dawn Groves.

Michael talked about all three entries, commending the quality of Margaret’s photography and presentation and Dawn’s highly entertaining and well-made video, but chose Stanley’s unique combination of drawings, photographs and personal observations as the winner.

The evening continued with a superb gallery of colour and monochrome prints of architecture and people, taken mainly in and around Newcastle by Carol McKay.

Carol talked about her pictures, selecting her favourites and commenting on how much Newcastle has changed over recent years.

Finally, Laine Baker and Jane Coltman showed a potpourri of pictures taken on holiday in Thailand and Myanmar, a taster of a presentation they will be giving.