Alnwick, Camera Club

David Hall, from Gateshead Camera Club, is always a welcome visitor to Alnwick and District Camera Club, not only for his skills as a competition judge but also his lively personality.

On this occasion, he judged the first open monochrome print competition of the season, commenting on the 39 entries in detail.

David’s comments, liberally spiced with humour, showed a deep understanding and love for photography. He offered plenty of constructive criticism and helpful advice over framing, composition, choice of printing papers, use of light and much more. David’s enthusiasm, coupled with good natured banter, made for an entertaining and inspirational evening.

Prints commended by David were Moonlit Trees by Valerie Atkinson, Overhead a Fulmar Soars by Micheal Mundy and Walk On By, by Jane Coltman.

Those highly commended were Delores the Driver, by Alastair Cochrane, Isaac’s Birthday by Margaret Whittaker and Tailor’s Dummies by Valerie Atkinson.

In fourth place was Ian Atkinson with Madame Loupe, a richly toned, dramatic portrait of orchids that pushed the boundaries of monochrome printing, while in third place was Alastair Cochrane with Three Crows, a small but wonderfully composed, graphic landscape.

Second place went to Jane Coltman for Beach Run, a superb action shot of two greyhounds that captured movement wonderfully but first place went to Dave Dixon for Brinkburn Manor, a beautifully toned, superb architectural image.