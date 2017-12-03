Members’ Night at Alnwick Camera Club gave people an opportunity to share their work with the group in an informal series of presentations.

John Thompson kicked off with high quality monochrome images, taken along the coast around Dunstanburgh Castle. These included wider views of the castle, as well as more abstract close-ups of rocks.

There followed a series of digital image presentations, beginning with pictures from Peter Sutcliffe, taken on a recent trip to Cumbria.

During the summer Laine Baker spent time in London and brought back photographs showing a birthday tea at The Shard, as well as pictures taken during a visit to the British Museum.

Continuing the birthday theme, John Strong showed photographs that he took during a holiday in Northern Ireland to mark his 70th birthday. These included coastal views, as well as urban views from Belfast.

Heading further afield was Ian Atkinson with photographs taken during a holiday to Canada and Alaska, showing the towns visited and glorious lakes, mountains and glaciers.

Denise Metcalf shared pictures taken in Kew Gardens. Her timing was perfect as she had caught the trees in a burst of warm, autumnal colour.

Doug Ross is well known for his street photography and he presented some images taken in Newcastle, including scenes around the Fenwick’s Christmas window.

Dave Dixon also spends a lot of time photographing in Newcastle and showed urban landscapes, featuring some less-glamorous scenes around the city.

There were two audio/visual sequences from Raymond Beston, showing his photographs to a musical soundtrack. The first featured boats around Beadnell and at La Rochelle. The second included a fine selection of flower photographs taken at formal gardens around the country, as well as in Raymond’s own garden at home.

Sue Aynsley is a new face to the club. She showed a varied selection, including landscapes, skyscapes and wildlife.

Val Atkinson showed photographs that she had taken during the summer, including trips to York, Tynemouth, Blagdon and Italy. She even managed to capture one or two celebrity faces.

Finally, Vanessa Hornsby and Geordie Groom showed photographs taken whilst walking up Ben Nevis and Scafell Pike. These really showcased the landscape and allowed members to enjoy the views without the effort of climbing the peaks themselves.

It was a varied and entertaining evening, which demonstrated that the club has some excellent photographers in its membership.