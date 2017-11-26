Alnwick, Camera Club

The judge for Alnwick and District Camera Club’s first open colour print competition of the season was Mike Allport, from Wooler and District Camera Club.

With 55 prints covering a very wide range of subjects and approaches, Mike was faced with quite a challenge but he commented on every entry before choosing those deserving awards. He then provided additional remarks on his reasons for selecting the winning prints.

Commended entries were as follows: Stand Out was by Micheal Mundy while Reflections and Blue on Yellow were both by Alastair Cochrane.

In the highly commended category were Arctic Islands by David Burn and With Her Went Life’s Colour and Cracked Earth, both by Micheal Mundy. In fourth place was Waiting for Spring, a beautiful understated image of grasses and trees in subtle colours, by Alastair Cochrane and in third place was Broken, a superb dawn seascape with driftwood in the foreground, by David Burn. Second place was awarded to Dave Dixon for Forth Bridge, a sparkling image of this iconic structure, unusually pictured in portrait format, but first place went to Margaret Whittaker for The Mistress Tulip, a spectacular flower portrait set against a black background.