All the fun of the countryside fair

It’s show time for Forestburngate this weekend as the annual Simonside Country Fair takes place.

Set in the Northumbrian countryside with views of the surrounding Simonside hills, the fair is a relaxed, family and dog-friendly, traditional, countryside show.

And it is also affordable, with entry by donation.

The fair takes place on Sunday and promises something for everyone, from the Rothbury Highland Pipe Band to the birds of prey display presented by Mark French and his Falconry Days team.

It’s a big day for four-legged friends too, culminating in the fair’s exciting terrier races at the end of the afternoon.

Fine livestock will be competing in the sheep show, and the local hounds will be putting on a display for everyone to enjoy.

Children could be in for a great time with fair rides and a traditional Punch and Judy show, and Kirkley Hall Zoo and Archaeosoup will be visiting again.

You can try out musical skills in the open mic music event, join the unique international egg-throwing competition or the team tug of war, enter the fell race, or try archery or clay pigeon shooting, and more.

There is a car boot sale from 9am, with the fair open from 11am.