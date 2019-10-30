Aldi wine advent calendar 2019: where and when you can buy it

There are lots of fun advent calendars available for adults these days - and Aldi has brought back its sell out wine advent calendar for another year.

Behind each door is a mini bottle of red, white, sparkling or rose wine. The sizes of the wine range between 187ml and 200ml.

When does it go on sale and where can I buy it?

Does this advent calendar sound perfect for you? (Photo: Aldi)

The popular advent calendar goes on sale in Aldi stores and online this Sunday 3 November 2019.

The calendar is priced at £49.99.

Last Christmas, shoppers were limited to one wine advent calendar each, and it may be the same again this year.

What is included in the calendar?

The following wines are included in the calendar - two bottles of each:

Red:

- Calvet Reserve Merlot

- Calvet Limited Release Merlot

- JP Chenet Original Cabernet Syrah

Sparkling:

- Brut d’Argent Pinot Noir

- Bruit d’Argent Chardonnay

- JP Chenet Ice Edition Rose

- JP Chenet Ice Edition Blanc

White:

- JP Chenet Original Columbard Sauvignon

- Calvet Limited Release Sauvignon

- Exquisite Collection Macon Villages Chardonnay

- JP Chenet Original Colombard Chardonnay

Rose: