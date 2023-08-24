News you can trust since 1854
Adam Collard from Love Island and Celebs Go Dating opens gym in Ashington

Love Island star Adam Collard has opened a new gym in Ashington after the success of his first fitness venture in Newcastle.
By Craig Buchan
Published 24th Aug 2023, 16:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 16:51 BST

Sculpt Ashington opened on Sunday, August 20 at Hedley Trade Park in North Seaton, and is bigger than the Newcastle Sculpt opened by Collard in 2018.

Speaking on the new opening, Adam, who stars in the current series of Celebs Go Dating, said: “This is a fitness hub that will provide strength training, bodybuilding, functional fitness, and class-based training with state-of-the-art equipment.

“I want it to provide the best hour of everyone’s day.”

Adam Collard has opened Sculpt Ashington. (Photo by PRIMAL)Adam Collard has opened Sculpt Ashington. (Photo by PRIMAL)
Adam was a fitness trainer before his appearance on Love Island in 2018. He went on to return to Casa Amor in 2022.

His Ashington gym has been designed and fitted by gym equipment supplier PRIMAL.

Adam said: “The team at PRIMAL have been amazing. They have been there every step of the way, from helping us to find the best location, advising on the sizing and positioning of every aspect of the gym, and even helping us to design our membership software and entry systems.

“They truly left no stone unturned when it came to their holistic approach of designing the space.”

The gym features strength and cardio zones, and membership will give unlimited access to expert-delivered classes.

PRIMAL founder Steven Rinaldi said: “The gym space is something special and a place that I know the people of Ashington are going to love.

“Sculpt’s ethos and vision to empower everyone, no matter their ability, to achieve their full potential really aligns with the PRIMAL story, and so we are incredibly proud to be supporting Adam on this latest opening.”

