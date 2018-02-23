Acklington WI, Meeting

On one of the coldest and frostiest nights of the year, only the brave attended Acklington WI at the Village Hall on February 13.

After a ballot, a new president, Sylvia Allan, was elected.

2018 is the centenary of the Northumberland Federation of WIs and members were told of the exciting programme of events to celebrate this.

This year also sees the 96th birthday of Acklington WI and members decided that an afternoon tea would be an ideal way to celebrate. Nelson’s Café in Swarland was chosen as a venue.

After the business meeting members joined in a floral art session, a continuation of the theme Fun With Foliage, started last summer.

Members made a ‘living vase’ and turned a block of floral foam, grasses and roses into beautiful arrangements. This contemporary approach to floristry is a real challenge to the traditionalists among us, but nothing ventured, nothing gained.

Numbers at the meeting were significantly reduced due to illness and the weather, but we went ahead with the raffle and the prize was a lovely bird feeder.

The competition for A Corsage For A Winter Wedding was won by Mary Guy.

Everyone enjoyed a cup of tea before setting off for home.