Acklington WI, Meeting

Dougie McEwan, of The Stephen Carey Fund, was the speaker when Acklington WI met on November 14, in Acklington Village Hall.

The fund was set up in February 2013 by friends and family in memory of Stephen, who died aged 21 while playing football for his local team, Alnmouth.

He died from an undiagnosed heart condition, which was likely to have been triggered during the physical exertion of the game.

Initially, the monies raised were used to provide emergency first aid training to representatives of local football teams, then the group was introduced to defibrillators by the North East Air Ambulance Service and other organisations.

The fund then went on to locate defibrillators in locations throughout Northumberland. They were housed in secure cabinets and volunteer Community Guardians living nearby visit each cabinet every two weeks to ensure the cabinet and defibrillators appear to be in good working order.

Dougie gave a very clear and informative presentation and demonstration on the use of defibrillators. This left many members who had previously had concerns about using the equipment with a newfound confidence.

We were advised where the defibrillators are, how to use them, and how to go about increasing the number of locations.

On a lighter note, Dougie agreed to judge the members’ craft competition, which was for a home-crafted, heart shaped article.

The business meeting was carried out, then it was time for members to socialise over tea and biscuits before the raffle was drawn.

The next meeting is on December 12, in the Village Hall, at 7.15pm.