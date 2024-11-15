3 . The Accidental Bookshop, Alnwick

Another Alnwick gem, The Accidental Bookshop is part of Forum Books, which now has three shops in total dotted around the Northeast. Each with their own individual charm, the Alnwick shop has beautiful high ceilings and is home to the UK's tallest bookshelf. The shop specialises in hand-picked books paired with hand-written notes from the staff on their favourites, and the hosting of regular author events. Photo: The Accidental Bookshop