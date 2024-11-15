A guide to Northumberland's quirky and independent bookshops

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 15th Nov 2024, 10:51 GMT
The darker nights and colder weather makes autumn the perfect time to cosy up with a good book – and Northumberland happens to be home to some of the most unique and special bookshops.

We have hand-picked a few of the most impressive independently owned bookshops in the region where you’re sure to find some hidden gems.

As part of our #LoveYour campaign, we are celebrating the amazing businesses, people, places, events and quirks which make Northumberland so special.

1. Barter Books, Alnwick

Located in the former Victorian Alnwick train station, we're starting off strong with the charming Barter Books. Renowned for its grand size and ambience, this quirky, second-hand bookstore is filled with open fires, working model railways and old-fashioned armchairs. From rare first editions, to non-fiction on almost any topic you could think of, you're guaranteed to spend more time than anticipated in here. Photo: Jane Coltman

2. Slightly Foxed, Berwick

Second hand bookshop in the heart of Berwick, Slightly Foxed, combines the decor of all the weird and wonderful worlds that we read about. The memorable murals from the shops interior are famous among locals and have been featured in The Daily Telegraph. Vibrant and mismatched, the shop sells everything from children's books to adult non-fiction. Photo: Alan Hughes

3. The Accidental Bookshop, Alnwick

Another Alnwick gem, The Accidental Bookshop is part of Forum Books, which now has three shops in total dotted around the Northeast. Each with their own individual charm, the Alnwick shop has beautiful high ceilings and is home to the UK's tallest bookshelf. The shop specialises in hand-picked books paired with hand-written notes from the staff on their favourites, and the hosting of regular author events. Photo: The Accidental Bookshop

4. Berrydin Books, Berwick

With half a mile of wooden book shelves, Berrydin Books is renowned for their affordable second-hand literature and that cosy book smell. Full of rare pre-loved editions and a great atmosphere to match the great variety, Berrydin Books has an old-fashioned allure. Photo: Berrydin Books

