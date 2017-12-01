A cuppa of kindness

Visitors to Craster earlier this month were delighted and surprised to be invited for a free cake and cuppa in the Memorial Hall.

They were welcomed inside to join local residents in a celebration of World Kindness Day on Monday, November 13.

The event was organised by members of Craster WI, and around 70 people took advantage of the free hospitality.

Many of the guests were effusive in their praise of the generosity and kindness of the group.