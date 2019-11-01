9 of the best Chinese takeaways in Northumberland - according to TripAdvisor

These are nine of the best Chinese takeaways in Northumberland - according to TripAdvisor. Photos are for illustrative purposes only.
1. Yan’s, Alnwick
“Visited the restaurant but fully booked. However ordered a takeaway: including soup, platter, main courses. Good value, not greasy, great taste.” TripAdvisor reviewer
Photo: Google
Copyright:
2. Princess Garden, Ponteland
“I called in for a takeaway, a triumph of hope over experience as far as Chinese takeaways is concerned. But the vegetarian chow mien was brilliant. I will be back for more.” TripAdvisor reviewer
Photo: Google
Copyright:
3. Golden Dragon, Hexham
“The food in the restaurant and takeaway is beautiful. Service is spot on. All staff are very friendly and helpful. Often eat in at lunchtime but often have a take away. Highly recommended.” TripAdvisor reviewer
Photo: Google
Copyright:
4. Sweechoo, Bedlington
“I use this takeaway regularly and the food is always delicious. Eventually we'll get around to visiting the restaurant.” TripAdvisor reviewer
Photo: Google
Copyright: