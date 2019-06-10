7 dream coastal properties for sale in the Bamburgh area

These are 7 seaside houses for sale in and around Bamburgh right now, as advertised on the Rightmove website.
1. 3 bedroom apartment, Bamburgh - Guide price of 725,000
Rightmove/Rook Matthews Sayer
2. 6 bedroom detached house, Bamburgh - Offers over 1,500,000
Rightmove/Rook Matthews Sayer
3. 2 bedroom apartment - Radcliffe Road, Bamburgh - Offers over 165,000
Rettle & Co.
4. 3 bedroom detached house, Waren Mill, Belford - Offers in region of 375,000
Rightmove/Yopa
