Bamburgh

7 dream coastal properties for sale in the Bamburgh area

The coastal village of Bamburgh was recently named as Britain's best coastal destination - and if you fancy buying a house in this idyllic location, there’s a variety of unique properties for sale.

These are 7 seaside houses for sale in and around Bamburgh right now, as advertised on the Rightmove website.

This three bedroom duplex apartment offers magnificent and uninterrupted views of Bamburgh Castle and the coastline, and is situated on the highly regarded residential road of The Wynding. Property agent: Rook Matthews Sayer

1. 3 bedroom apartment, Bamburgh - Guide price of 725,000

Located on Radcliffe Road, Bamburgh, this Grade II listed residence also features its very own detached cottage, formal lawns and three paddocks - one with stables. Property agent: Rook Matthews Sayer.

2. 6 bedroom detached house, Bamburgh - Offers over 1,500,000

This first-floor apartment is located in a handsome Victorian conversion situated in the heart of Bamburgh. The property offers two bedrooms, a large sitting-dining room, kitchen and bathroom. Property agent: Rettle & Co.

3. 2 bedroom apartment - Radcliffe Road, Bamburgh - Offers over 165,000

This stone built period house boasts three-bedrooms and offers superb views of Budle Bay and Holy Island. The property is set back off the main road offering a private and quiet environment. Property agent: Yopa

4. 3 bedroom detached house, Waren Mill, Belford - Offers in region of 375,000

Page 1 of 2