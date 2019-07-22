42 amazing pictures which capture the magic of the Glendale Festival 2019 - spot anyone you know?
Hundreds turned out to enjoy a fun-filled weekend at the Glendale Festival in Wooler.
By The Newsroom
Monday, 22 July, 2019, 17:17
A family fun day was held in Scott’s Park on Saturday, proving that it doesn't have to cost a fortune to have fun with the family.
The main event in and around the High Street on Sunday featured music, dancing, entertainment and a street market.
Take a look at our pictures from the event...