2019 bank holidays in the UK: The dates you need to get in your diary

The first half-term break of the new year has just finished - but you may already be counting down to your next long weekend.
The Easter weekend falls late this year but with Pancake Day and Lent coming our way next week, there is not too long left to wait.
If you would like to start making some plans for the warmer months, and look forward to the far-off holidays, make a note of this year's bank holidays in England and Wales.
The long weekends will soon roll around, and it will finally be time for a walk at the coast with an ice cream, a chippy tea and probably an umbrella to face the British weather.
Here are the dates to get in the diary:
Good Friday: Friday, April 19
Easter Monday: Monday, April 22
Early May bank holiday: Monday, May 6
Spring bank holiday: Monday, May 27
Summer bank holiday: Monday, August 26
Christmas Day: Wednesday, December 25
Boxing Day: Thursday, December 26