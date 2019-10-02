10 of the best European Christmas markets you can fly to from Newcastle Airport

With the countdown to the big day now less than three months to go, it's never too early to get a head start on your festive plans - including scoping out the best Christmas market to pay a visit to this year. If you are bored of the same old fare, Europe has a host of wonderful markets to escape to for a change of scenery - and you can jet off to all of these idyllic destinations direct from Newcastle Airport.
1. Vienna, Austria
Vienna boasts numerous Christmas markets around the city, including Rathausplatz, Schönbrunn, Belvedere and Resselpark, where baked goods, sweets, rides, seasonal gifts and warming drinks await. Market dates: 16-24 Dec.
Photo: Shutterstock
2. Geneva, Switzerland
Several markets will be held in Geneva from late November, including the largest on Quai du Général Guisan, artisans' markets on Rue de Mont Black and Place de la Fusterie, and the Carouge market with rides and gospel choirs.
Photo: Shutterstock
3. Munich, Germany
Open from 27 November, the main Christmas market at Marienplatz offers a wealth of stalls to peruse, selling traditional handmade ornaments, festive culinary delicacies and mulled wine.
Photo: Shutterstock
4. Prague, Czech Republic
Prague's Old Town Square is transformed into an enchanting Christmas haven from 30 November 2019 to 6 January next year and is renowned for being the most vibrant market in the city, with plenty of live entertainment.
Photo: Shutterstock
