World Book Day celebrations from 2015 at schools in Alnwick, Amble, Broomhill, Whittingham and Branton

It’s World Book Day on Thursday, March 7 when schools across Northumberland will be celebrating their favourite literary works.
By Ian Smith
Published 1st Mar 2024, 11:17 GMT

We’ve taken another dip into our archive to bring you some World Book Day pictures from the past, this time from 2015.

World Book Day celebrations. Lindisfarne Middle School in Alnwick winners and runners up.

1. Lindisfarne Middle

World Book Day celebrations. Lindisfarne Middle School in Alnwick winners and runners up. Photo: NOP

World Book Day celebrations at Broomhill First School.

2. Broomhill

World Book Day celebrations at Broomhill First School. Photo: NOP

World Book Day at the Links First School in Amble. Harley Stanford as Pinocchio.

3. Amble Link

World Book Day at the Links First School in Amble. Harley Stanford as Pinocchio. Photo: Jane Coltman

Staff and pupils of the Duke's Middle School in Alnwick entered into the spirit of World Book Day by dressing up as their favourite book characters.

4. Duke's Middle

Staff and pupils of the Duke's Middle School in Alnwick entered into the spirit of World Book Day by dressing up as their favourite book characters. Photo: nop

