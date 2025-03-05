World Book Day celebrations from 2012 at schools in Alnwick, Amble, Berwick, Ford and Warkworth

By Ian Smith

Specialist Reporter

Published 5th Mar 2025, 17:12 BST
Updated 5th Mar 2025, 17:14 BST
It’s World Book Day on Thursday, March 6 and to mark the occasion we’ve delved into our archive for some old pictures.

We’ve gone back to 2012 and found a selection of pictures from schools in north Northumberland with pupils – and some teachers – dressed up as their favourite book characters.

Please send in your 2025 World Book Day pictures via http://YourWorld.net/submit

World Book Day at Lindisfarne Middle School, Alnwick. Where's Wally? - well he was everywhere!

1. Lindisfarne Middle School, Alnwick

World Book Day at Lindisfarne Middle School, Alnwick. Where's Wally? - well he was everywhere! Photo: Jane Coltman

Photo Sales
Princesses were a common theme among the girls as pupils at Holy Trinity School in Berwick dressed up for World Book Day

2. Holy Trinity

Princesses were a common theme among the girls as pupils at Holy Trinity School in Berwick dressed up for World Book Day Photo: Kimberley Powell

Photo Sales
World Book Day at Amble Links First School. Where's Wally? - If you look closely you will see him with all the pretty girls!

3. Amble Links

World Book Day at Amble Links First School. Where's Wally? - If you look closely you will see him with all the pretty girls! Photo: Jane Coltman

Photo Sales
Hugh Joicey C of E School had a wonderful day in their Forest School. For World Book Day they decided to theme all of their activities around Robin Hood. The children had great fun dressing up and enjoyed making bows and arrows, cooking their own lunch on the campfire and having a go at making a Trebuchet

4. Ford

Hugh Joicey C of E School had a wonderful day in their Forest School. For World Book Day they decided to theme all of their activities around Robin Hood. The children had great fun dressing up and enjoyed making bows and arrows, cooking their own lunch on the campfire and having a go at making a Trebuchet Photo: no

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:AlnwickBerwickFordWarkworthNorthumberland
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice