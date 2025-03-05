We’ve gone back to 2012 and found a selection of pictures from schools in north Northumberland with pupils – and some teachers – dressed up as their favourite book characters.
1. Lindisfarne Middle School, Alnwick
World Book Day at Lindisfarne Middle School, Alnwick. Where's Wally? - well he was everywhere! Photo: Jane Coltman
2. Holy Trinity
Princesses were a common theme among the girls as pupils at Holy Trinity School in Berwick dressed up for World Book Day Photo: Kimberley Powell
3. Amble Links
World Book Day at Amble Links First School.
Where's Wally? - If you look closely you will see him with all the pretty girls! Photo: Jane Coltman
4. Ford
Hugh Joicey C of E School had a wonderful day in their Forest School. For World Book Day they decided to theme all of their activities around Robin Hood. The children had great fun dressing up and enjoyed making bows and arrows, cooking their own lunch on the campfire and having a go at making a Trebuchet Photo: no
