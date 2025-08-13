Time flies! 23 fantastic pictures of Northumberland school starters in 2010

By Ian Smith
Published 13th Aug 2025, 14:36 BST
Time flies! These school starters from 2010 will now have finished high school.

Take a look back at these fantastic pictures of their first days in school 15 years ago.

It was painting time at Ford First School when our photographer called to see new pupils with teachers Peter Lindley and Lynn Turnbull.

1. Ford First School

It was painting time at Ford First School when our photographer called to see new pupils with teachers Peter Lindley and Lynn Turnbull. Photo: Jane Coltman

Warkworth First School's new pupils.

2. Warkworth First School

Warkworth First School's new pupils. Photo: Jane Coltman

First days at Amble Links First School for new headteacher Paul Heeley and the reception class pupils.

3. Amble Links First School

First days at Amble Links First School for new headteacher Paul Heeley and the reception class pupils. Photo: Jane Coltman

Playtime with water for Acklington First School's new pupils Emily Dugeon, Reece Scott, Caitlin Huntly, Mabel Walker, Amelia Brown, Aidan Shone and Katy-Ann Wingfield.

4. Acklington First School

Playtime with water for Acklington First School's new pupils Emily Dugeon, Reece Scott, Caitlin Huntly, Mabel Walker, Amelia Brown, Aidan Shone and Katy-Ann Wingfield. Photo: Jane Coltman

