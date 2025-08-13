Take a look back at these fantastic pictures of their first days in school 15 years ago.
1. Ford First School
It was painting time at Ford First School when our photographer called to see new pupils with teachers Peter Lindley and Lynn Turnbull. Photo: Jane Coltman
2. Warkworth First School
Warkworth First School's new pupils. Photo: Jane Coltman
3. Amble Links First School
First days at Amble Links First School for new headteacher Paul Heeley and the reception class pupils. Photo: Jane Coltman
4. Acklington First School
Playtime with water for Acklington First School's new pupils Emily Dugeon, Reece Scott, Caitlin Huntly, Mabel Walker, Amelia Brown, Aidan Shone and Katy-Ann Wingfield. Photo: Jane Coltman