The annual Miners' Picnic at Woodhorn Museum returns next month.

Seven pictures from the 2018 Miners' Picnic in Northumberland

The much-loved Northumberland Miners’ Picnic makes a welcome return next month.

By Amanda Bourn
Thursday, 12th May 2022, 5:00 pm
Updated Thursday, 12th May 2022, 5:28 pm

It was not held in 2020 or 2021 due to the pandemic, but visitors are set to enjoy another day of family friendly activities to celebrate the county’s proud mining heritage at Woodhorn Museum on Saturday, June 11. Here’s some snaps from 2018...

1. Dogs welcome

Everyone's welcome to take friends along - including four-legged ones!

Photo: Jane Coltman

2. Plenty of activities for children

There's always plenty for kids to do at the picnic.

Photo: Jane Coltman

3. Fun with hula hoops

Youngsters having a whirl with hoops.

Photo: Jane Coltman

4. Smiles all round

The picnic usually attracts hundreds of people from the area.

Photo: Jane Coltman

