News you can trust since 1854
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times
Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two’s new host revealed
Man charged with murder after 3 people killed
Rail workers to walk out for 24 hours over sick pay and overtime
Michael Lockwood charged with rape & indecent assault
Outrage as Milly Dowler murderer granted permission to marry in prison
Northumberland schools, 1991 to 1993.Northumberland schools, 1991 to 1993.
Northumberland schools, 1991 to 1993.

Schooldays from 1991 to 1993 featuring Alnwick, Hipsburn, Wooler, Seahouses, Belford, Amble, Rothbury, Eglingham, Longhoughton, Embleton, Branton and Warkworth

We’ve taken another dip into our archive to bring back some schoolday memories.
By Ian Smith
Published 16th Jun 2023, 22:48 BST
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 22:48 BST

This time we’ve got 16 pictures from 1991 to 1993.

As a musical reference, Bryan Adams had the biggest hit of 1991 with ‘(Everything I Do) I Do It For You’; Whitney Houston’s ‘I Will Always Love You’ was the top-selling record of 1992; and Meat Loaf had the best-selling single of 1993 with ‘I'd Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That).

Rothbury Thomlinson School, Cycling Proficiency in 1991.

1. Rothbury

Rothbury Thomlinson School, Cycling Proficiency in 1991. Photo: Northumberland Gazette

Photo Sales
Alnwick Dukes School newspaper, 1991.

2. Dukes School

Alnwick Dukes School newspaper, 1991. Photo: Northumberland Gazette

Photo Sales
Embleton First School, 1991.

3. Embleton

Embleton First School, 1991. Photo: Northumberland Gazette

Photo Sales
Longhoughton First School fete, 1991.

4. Longhoughton

Longhoughton First School fete, 1991. Photo: Northumberland Gazette

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:WoolerSeahousesAlnwick