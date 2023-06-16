Schooldays from 1991 to 1993 featuring Alnwick, Hipsburn, Wooler, Seahouses, Belford, Amble, Rothbury, Eglingham, Longhoughton, Embleton, Branton and Warkworth
We’ve taken another dip into our archive to bring back some schoolday memories.
This time we’ve got 16 pictures from 1991 to 1993.
As a musical reference, Bryan Adams had the biggest hit of 1991 with ‘(Everything I Do) I Do It For You’; Whitney Houston’s ‘I Will Always Love You’ was the top-selling record of 1992; and Meat Loaf had the best-selling single of 1993 with ‘I'd Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That).
Page 1 of 4