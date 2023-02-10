School ski trips are a cherished memory for those fortunate enough to have been on one.
For many students it was the first time they had been away without their parents – and what fun was had.
Here are 13 pictures from our archives.
1. Dukes Middle 1
Dukes Middle School, Alnwick, ski trip to Alpe d'Huez in 2011.
Photo: NOP
2. Newminster Middle School
Pupils from Newminster Middle School in Morpeth with their skiing trophies in 1986.
Photo: staff
3. Duke's Middle 2
30 pupils and staff from the Duke's Middle School in Alnwick on a ski trip to the French Alps in 2012.
Photo: Ben O'Connell
4. James Calvert Spence
James Calvert Spence pupils on their Ski Trip to Les Menuires, Switzerland, in 2012.
Photo: nop