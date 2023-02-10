News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
School ski trips.
School ski trips.

School ski trips memories revived in 13 pictures from Alnwick, Berwick, Morpeth, Amble and Ponteland

School ski trips are a cherished memory for those fortunate enough to have been on one.

By Ian Smith
2 hours ago
Updated 10th Feb 2023, 2:25pm

For many students it was the first time they had been away without their parents – and what fun was had.

Here are 13 pictures from our archives.

1. Dukes Middle 1

Dukes Middle School, Alnwick, ski trip to Alpe d'Huez in 2011.

Photo: NOP

Photo Sales

2. Newminster Middle School

Pupils from Newminster Middle School in Morpeth with their skiing trophies in 1986.

Photo: staff

Photo Sales

3. Duke's Middle 2

30 pupils and staff from the Duke's Middle School in Alnwick on a ski trip to the French Alps in 2012.

Photo: Ben O'Connell

Photo Sales

4. James Calvert Spence

James Calvert Spence pupils on their Ski Trip to Les Menuires, Switzerland, in 2012.

Photo: nop

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
AlnwickBerwickMorpeth